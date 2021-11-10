Mosher, Janet R.

LYONS: Janet R. Mosher, age 94 of Hillcrest Dr., Lyons died peacefully on Saturday, November 6, 2021. A memorial service will be held at Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home, 77 William St in Lyons, NY, on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 11 am.Burial will be at South Lyons Cemetery, Lyons, NY.

Janet was born July 7, 1927 in Barber Hospital, Lyons, daughter of Ruth & Selah Harper. She graduated salutatorian at Clyde High School in 1945. She attended the Rochester Business Institute and became an administrative assistant at the Wayne County Social Services Department until the birth of her first son in 1956. She married Beverely in 1953 after playing hard to get for 7 years. She was a loving work-at-home mother for 30 years. She helped start the first chapter of the Wayne ARC in Lyons in the Fifties. She loved her swimming pool, back porch, and family picnics. Her potato salad was legendary. Most of all, she was a wonderful grandmother.

Survived by son, William and his wife Dawn of Rockford, IL; 3 grandchildren, Emily, Joshua, and McKenna Mosher;sister-in-law Elaine Harper of Golden, CO; Elsie Mosher of Fair Hope, AL; 7 nieces & 10 nephews; and a dedicated neighbor, Dick Spencer who help so much in a time of need. Predeceased by husband, Beverely, in 2019, son, Richard in 1978, brother Richard in 1997, and brother, Charles, in 2017.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to be sent to the The ARC Wayne, 150 Van Buren St, Newark, NY 14513