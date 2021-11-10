Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
November 10th 2021, Wednesday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • FRI 12
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 13
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 14
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 15
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 16
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 17
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Mosher, Janet R.

by WayneTimes.com
November 10, 2021

LYONS: Janet R. Mosher, age 94 of Hillcrest Dr., Lyons died peacefully on Saturday, November 6, 2021. A memorial service will be held at Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home, 77 William St in Lyons, NY, on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 11 am.Burial will be  at South Lyons Cemetery, Lyons, NY.

Janet was born July 7, 1927 in Barber Hospital, Lyons, daughter of Ruth & Selah Harper. She graduated salutatorian at Clyde High School in 1945.  She attended the Rochester Business Institute and became an administrative assistant at the Wayne County Social Services Department until the birth of her first son in 1956. She married Beverely in 1953 after playing hard to get for 7 years. She was a loving work-at-home mother for 30 years. She helped start the first chapter of the Wayne ARC in Lyons in the Fifties. She loved her swimming pool, back porch, and family picnics. Her potato salad was legendary. Most of all, she was a wonderful grandmother.

Survived by son, William and his wife Dawn of Rockford, IL; 3 grandchildren, Emily, Joshua, and McKenna Mosher;sister-in-law Elaine Harper of Golden, CO; Elsie Mosher of Fair Hope, AL; 7 nieces & 10 nephews; and a dedicated neighbor, Dick Spencer who help so much in a time of need. Predeceased by husband, Beverely, in 2019, son, Richard in 1978, brother Richard in 1997, and brother, Charles, in 2017.  

In lieu of flowers, memorials to be sent to the The ARC Wayne, 150 Van Buren St, Newark, NY 14513

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Abrams, June

WALWORTH/WILLIAMSON: Age 93, on Sunday, November 7, 2021.  Predeceased by husband Elwood “Bud” Abrams; twin brother James Wheaton; sisters Doryce Ippolito, Patricia and Elizabeth Wheaton.  Survived by her children Richard Abrams, William (Marcie) Abrams, Mary Abrams and Carol (John) Fitzgerald; grandchildren Jonathan Abrams, Ericka (Steve) DeVore, Rebecca (John) Handel, Thomas (Jody) Abrams, Emily (Mike) McMichael, Michael […]

Read More
Bennett, Augusta “Jean”

MACEDON: Passed away Monday, November 8th, 2021, at the age of 89. Jean was born in Brother’s Valley Twp., PA, on March 10th, 1932, to the late Frank and Grace Eckman. She was predeceased by her husband of 41 years, Paul; her sister, Carol Eckman; and sister-in-law, Dolores Eckman. She is survived by her brother, William Eckman; sister Nancy (Wendell) […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square