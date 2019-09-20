Mosher, John N.

WILLIAMSON: Age 91 of Williamson, NY passed away peacefully on September 18, 2019 holding the hand of his beloved wife, Loris at Loudonville Assisted Living Residence in Albany, NY. John and Loris have been Residents there for the past 2 ½ years. We would like to thank all of the staff at Loudonville Assisted Living Residence for their loving wonderful care during this time. John graduated from High School in Trumansburg, NY and enlisted in the United States Navy in 1946. Upon his honorable discharge in 1948, he attended Columbia University where he received his degree as a Registered Pharmacist with his cousin Bob Blake. Afterwards he joined his Uncle Leslie Blake in his pharmacy on Main Street in Williamson. In 1954, he married the love of his life and just recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary. Over the next 38 years John worked as a pharmacist in Mosher’s Pharmacy on Main Street which then transitioned to the larger Pharmacy on Rt. 104 in 1975 where he worked side by side with Ed Jorolemon. John served his community in many ways by volunteering on the Williamson School Board of Education and by receiving the Williamson Community Service Award. Additionally he was the past President of the Williamson Town Youth Committee, past Trustee of the Williamson Library, President of the Merchant’s Counsel, past President and Treasurer of the Chamber of Commerce, Past Master of the Masonic Lodge, Past Co- Chairman and Director of the United fund. He was an active member in the United Methodist Church, member of several pharmaceutical organizations, American Legion and Orphix. John spent endless hours in the pharmacy serving Williamson and surrounding communities, often filling prescriptions during late night hours. He always believed in trying to support his local community and often mentioned that was how things should be. Upon his retirement in 1992, John and Loris truly enjoyed this time traveling with their friends and neighbors. John was an avid New York Yankees and Giants fan, okay the Bills, too. Additionally, John continued to golf for 20 plus more years, sometimes going several times a week. He often told us stories of the various courses describing them as,” that was a course fit for a goat or they really ought to spend some of our greens fees on mowing.” John also really enjoyed his flower gardens and trying out different plantings in several areas on their Willow Drive home, many from Ed and Kris Jorolemon. John is predeceased by his daughter, Betsy Mosher and by his brother in-law William Randall, his niece Laurie Wildey, cousin Nada, Ernie and James Phillips and Cousin Robert Blake. In addition to his wife, Loris, he is survived by his sons, Dr. James Mosher (Kim) of Cincinnati, Ohio, David (Mary) of Saratoga Springs, NY and Paul (Virginia) of Tucson, AZ. His five beloved grandchildren who were the light of his life, Reenie Mosher (David Frydman), Kevin Mosher, Erin Mosher, Emily Mosher and Elyse Mosher. He leaves behind his life-long friend and sister, Margaret Randall and his niece Ginger (Jim) Calder and Michael Wildey. He is also survived by cousin, John Phillips and his children Tyler and Tricia Phillips. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Williamson United Methodist Church, 4146 Ridge Road, Williamson, NY on September 26, 2019 at 11:00 AM followed by a brief reception in the Church Educational Building. A private family burial in Lakeview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wayne County Rural Ministry/Come-Unity Center, Inc., 4170 East Main Street, P.O. Box 73, Williamson, NY 14589. Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com