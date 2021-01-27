Mosher, Loris C.

WILLIAMSON: Loris C. Mosher, age 90, passed away peacefully on January 24, 2021. Loris has been a resident of Loudonville Assisted Living Residence. Together with her husband, John they spent their last years at Loudonville Assisted Living where they received the most compassionate and loving care imaginable. The staff and residents at Loudonville welcomed mom and dad and treated them with dignity, respect and loving attention. We are grateful beyond words. Loris was a lifelong resident of her beloved town of Williamson, NY, and upon graduation from Williamson High School attended Geneseo Normal School which we now know as SUNY Geneseo. She received her degree in teaching in 1952. In 1954, Loris married the love of her life, John Mosher. Together, they began a life of raising a family, dedication to their community and their church. Loris was the backbone of her family and raised her 4 children in their close-knit Willow Avenue home, where friends and family always gathered. Her baking and ease of cooking were always on display as she welcomed those to her home with a piece of pie or maybe even a blonde brownie. Her recipes always included a heaping amount of love that could not be replicated. Loris’ love of family began with her love and devotion to her children. She was the proud and loving mom to James, David, Betsy and Paul. They brought her so much love and laughter over the years and she always enjoyed their times together. Loris loved to laugh with her children and grandchildren as they enjoyed her Dutch reminiscing and stories, as well as her Dutch recipes and even a few funny expressions that they still laugh about today. Loris taught Third Grade at Marion Central Schools for many years after her children were older. It was there that she developed friendships with a close group of teachers who remain friends to this day. Upon retirement, Loris and John took full advantage of the joys of travel and explored many wonderful places with friends and family. They found a sunny and warm retirement community in Bradenton, Florida where they continued their card playing and gardening for many years. Loris was the best mom who was always found taking care of the homefront while dad was at the pharmacy. She had a kind word for everyone she met. And when Loris became a grandmother, she became the very best grandmother. She showered her grandchildren with love and devotion. She would make matching Christmas outfits on her sewing machine, paint with her grandchildren, play cards and dominoes and just sat and listened to their lives, after baking their favorite pumpkin pie, lemon poppy seed bread, or cookie. Loris was a lifelong member of the Williamson United Methodist Church and more importantly lived her faith daily through her actions and life. She treated everyone she met with kindness and love. She had a generous spirit that she instilled in her boys and her grandchildren. Loris enjoyed letter writing and stayed in touch with her dear friends even after moving to the Albany area. We would like to thank her friends, Anne and Richard Hill, Pat and Gary Dick, Beth and Carmen Bouchard and Kris and Ed Jorolemon who over the years continued to send cards, words of encouragement and flowers to Mom. Loris is predeceased by her husband and love of her life for 65 years, John Mosher, her beloved daughter, Betsy Mosher and by her brother in-law, William Randall, her niece Laurie Wildey, cousins Nada, Ernie and James Phillips. Loris is survived by sons, Dr. James Mosher (Kim) of Cincinnati, Ohio, David (Mary) of Saratoga Springs, NY and Paul (Virginia) of Tucson, Arizona. Her five beloved grandchildren who were the light of her life, Reenie (David Frydman), Kevin Mosher, Erin Mosher, Emily Mosher and Elyse Mosher. She leaves behind her sister in-law, Margaret Randall and her niece Ginger (Jim) Calder and nephew-in-law Michael Wildey. She is also survived by cousin, John Phillips and his children Tyler and Tricia Phillips. Due to COVID-19, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later time at the Williamson Methodist Church in Williamson, NY. In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to call or visit your mom and remind her of how wonderful she has been or make a donation in Loris’s memory to the charity of your choice or to the Wayne County Rural Ministry/Come Unity Center, Inc. 4170 East Main Street, P.O. Box 73, Williamson, NY 14589. Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com