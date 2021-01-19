Moskal, Jr., Edward John

PALMYRA: Ed passed away peacefully on January 14, 2021 at the age of 81. He fought for every additional day with his loving family. Ed was proud of his Utica roots, loved gathering with his family and enjoyed 50 fun years on Gates Street with his caring neighbors. He proudly served in the US Navy and the Air Force before graduating from the Rochester Institute of Technology. He retired from Eastman Kodak after 25 years of service. Ed is predeceased by his parents, Ed and Sadie Moskal and his sister Barbara Osterman. Ed is survived by his wife of 58 years, Alice Moskal, his three children Karleen Cirulli (Robert), Edward Moskal (Cyndi) and Paula Strauss (Mike), eight grandchildren, Christopher (Melissa), Jason (Lauren), Eric, Isabelle, Daniel, Dylon, Justen and Olivia, and three great-grandchildren, Cole, Delilah and Josephine. Many thanks from the family to the nurses, techs and doctors working on 3 East at F. F. Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua for the excellent care provided to Ed. The family is holding a private service. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice in Ed’s memory. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit Ed’s tribute wall, www.murphyfuneralservices.com.