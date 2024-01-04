Moss, Betty C. 

PALMYRA: Betty passed away on January 4, 2024 at age 90. She was predeceased by her husband, Ronald N. Moss, Sr. and her 7 siblings.

Betty is survived by her children, Laurie (Mike) DePuyt, Julie (Jim) Merrick, and Ronald N. Moss, Jr.; grandchildren, Dana, Mark, and Chad Lucas, Allison (James) Curtin, Alicia, Craig, and Colby (Whitney) Baker, James Merrick, Jr., Ronald N. III, Lauren and Victoria Moss; 10 great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Rosemary Corteville.

Family and friends may gather for visitation from 2-5 PM on Sunday (January 7) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1040 Rte. 31, Macedon, NY 14502, where Betty’s funeral service will be held on Monday (January 8) at 10 AM. Betty will be laid to rest in White Haven Memorial Park.

To leave the family an online condolence, please visit Betty’s tribute wall www.murphyfuneralservices.com.