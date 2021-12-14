Moss, Sherill Kay

ONTARIO: An interior decorator and hairdresser for 47 years and life-long resident of Ontario, NY, died after a prolonged battle with cancer on December 10th, 2021, at the age of 75 while at home surrounded by her loving family.

Sheri is survived by her husband; James, daughter; Jenifer (Bryan) Moss Runkle, son; Michael (Susan) Moss, grandchildren; Abigail (Max) Hanlon, Adeline Moss Runkle, Jacob (Abigail Reagan) Moss, Aubrey Moss Runkle, great grandchildren; Levi Hanlon, Payton Hanlon, niece; Julie Schueler, sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews. She is predeceased by her mother and father; Harland and Glenna Eaton, and her siblings; Gayle (Lee) Schuler and Timothy Eaton.

Sheri was born in Ontario on June 11, 1946, to Harland and Glenna Eaton. She graduated high school with a degree in cosmetology and worked as a self-employed hairdresser for almost 50 years. For part of those 50, she was also an interior decorator and house cleaner. On November 4th, 1967, she married James Moss, an engineer, farmer, and love of her life. They celebrated 54 years together last month. On March 26th, 1969, she welcomed a daughter. Three years later, on January 7th, 1972, she welcomed a son. Her husband, children, and grandchildren were the most important part of her life. She lived for making them happy and being a part of their lives.

Sheri was a devoted, talented mother who enjoyed sharing and teaching those gifts with her family and friends. She enjoyed staying active by walking each morning with friends, interior decorating professionally, in her home, and for family, cutting hair, shopping for deals, cleaning, and vacationing with her husband, friends and family. She was a fabulous cook and made favorites for anyone that would ask. She is famous for her cookie baking, potato salad, macaroni salad, deviled eggs, cabbage salad, egg salad, French silk pie, cooking 25-pound turkeys, just to name a few. Her cleanliness was right up there next to God. She ran an exceptionally clean, tight ship. She always had a honey-do list or an idea to get started on right away. No time like the present! She was an amazing, resourceful friend who loved to be leaned on. She loved horses and was a skilled horseback rider. Golden Boy AKA Goldie was a push button, Western pleasure riding machine she trained herself. She had a great love of ADK mountains and lived in 5 different vacation homes with her husband throughout the area. She loved creating a beautiful living space for herself and those around her. She was a hard worker who took on difficult projects around and outside the house. She loved to strip furniture and always had a project on which she was working. One of her favorite things she loved to do was to buy a place and fix it up with her husband. She almost always had a paint brush, sander, or pair of scissors in her hand. She was never comfortable sitting down, always an inspiration and motivator in life. Her favorite holiday was Thanksgiving with Christmas coming in a close second. She adored her husband, children, and grandchildren. She had a big heart and gave love and kindness without any strings attached. She will be severely missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her.

Family and friends are invited to gather for a time of visitation on Friday, December 17, 2021 from 4-7PM at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1961 Ridge Road, Ontario, NY 14519. A graveside service is scheduled for Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 10:30AM at the Furnaceville Cemetery, Trimble Road, Ontario, NY. All are welcome to join the family at noon at 5816 Arbor Road, Ontario, NY 14519 to continue with a time of sharing and celebrating the life of Sherill. Flowers are welcome. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Sherill may also be may made in the form of a monetary donation to either the Pines of Peace Comfort Care Home, 2378 Ridge Road, Ontario, NY 14519 or a women's shelter of your choice.