July 29th 2022, Friday
Motley, Brenda

by WayneTimes.com
July 28, 2022

WILLIAMSON: Age 58, passed away Tuesday, July 26, 2022 in Rochester General Hospital.

Friends and family are invited to her funeral service Saturday, August 6 at 1:00 pm at the Beulah Hill Missionary Baptist Church 5130 Kings Street E. Williamson. Burial will follow in Sodus Rural Cemetery, Route 88, Sodus.

Brenda was born on October 20, 1963 in Newark, NY the daughter of Bobby L. Motley and Lillian J. Britt. 

She is survived by her mother, Lillian; daughters Rina Hardin, Lashay Jones and Ebony (Andrew) Bibbs; her sons Marques (Michelle) Wigent, Bobbie Motley and Tyson Faniel; 19 grandchildren; her sisters Valerie Motley and Wanda (David) Pritchett; her brothers Robbie (Tonja) Motley and Addison (Denise) Jackson; numerus aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Beside her father Bobby, Brenda is preceded in death by her sister Teresa Tugerson.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Norton Funeral Home.

Motley, Brenda

