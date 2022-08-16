Mottler, Nancy J. 

WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest at home surrounded by her family on August 15, 2022 at age 66.

Predeceased by her parents: Gordon and Delores Willey.

Nancy loved to be outdoors camping and spending time with her family.

Survived by her loving husband of 47 years (companion of 52 years), Lester J. Mottler (Jimmy/Hun); loving dog - Rudy (13 years); her three loving children: Jaime (Scott) Smith, Kristy Mottler (Steve) and Jesse Mottler (Liz); grandchildren: Jordan, Taylor, Tatdem, Makayla, Andrew, Clayton and Olivia; great grandchildren: Mica & Matthew; brothers: Jeff Willey, Greg (Robin) Willey; sister-in-law: Karen Wright (Kenny); niece: Kelly Russell (great niece-Heather); nephew: Timmy Wright and many extended family members and friends.

A celebration of Nancy’s life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

