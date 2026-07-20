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Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Obituaries

Moulton, James Wayne

July 20, 2026
/ by WayneTimes.com

Lyons/Clyde---James W. Moulton, 77, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2026, at Rochester General Hospital.

A private graveside service will be held at the New York Veterans Cemetery-Finger Lakes, 6632 NY-96A, Romulus, NY.

He was born in Waterloo, on September 8, 1948.  He was a standout high school baseball pitcher for the Clyde Savannah Golden Eagles.  After High School he served in the US Army, Vietnam War veteran, he earned a “Bronze Star” for his service. He was in the 25th Infantry.  Jim retired after 30 years of service with the Wayne County Highway Department.  A devoted lifelong and NY Yankees and Cleveland Browns fan, he lived for game days.

Mr. Moulton is Survived by a daughter Susan (Andre D’Amato) Moulton; a son Steven (Amber) Moulton; five grandchildren Andrew, Kennedy, Kate, Avery and Jack; a sister Sandra (Rick) Witter; many nieces and nephews.  he was predeceased by his parents and three brothers Ronald, Thomas and William

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Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
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