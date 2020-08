CLYDE: William R. Moulton 69, died Thursday (July 30, 2020) at Geneva General Hospital, surrounded by his family. No services are planned. Memorials in his name may be sent to the American Diabetic Association PO. Box 15829 Arlington, VA. 22215. Bill was born in Fayette, N.Y. to Vivian Moulton on July 21, 1951. He worked 38 years with NYS Canal System. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Catherine (Burt) Moulton; one daughter, Billie Jo ( Chris ) Houck of Clyde; sister, Sandra ( Rick) Witter; brother, James Moulton; sister-in-law Fran Burt as well as many nieces and nephews and cousins. Predeceased by brothers Ronald and Thomas. Brother-in-laws Kenneth and Larry Burt.