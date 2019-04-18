Obituaries
Mouton, Amanda Lee
ROSE: Age 48, of Wayne Center Rose Rd., passed away at home with her family by her side Thursday, April 18, 2019. Mandy was born May 2, 1970 in Newark, a daughter to Kenneth and Arlene Hotel Smith. She and her husband Scott were owners of their dairy farm in the Town of Rose. She is survived by her husband Scott; 4 daughters, Rachael McGrath, Christine Mouton, Jessica Mouton and Ashley Mouton; and granddaughter, Mia Watkins. Family and friends may call Saturday (Apr. 20) from 3 to 5 pm at Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, 5025 Main St., North Rose. Other services will be private. Memorials may be made to North Rose United Methodist Church, PO Box North Rose, NY 14516 in her memory. keysorfuneralhomes.com
