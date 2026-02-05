Mouton, Stephen Francis

PALMYRA: Stephen passed away on February 2, 2026 at age 67. He was predeceased by his parents, Francis and Rosalie Mouton; sister-in-law, Mandy Mouton; brother-in-law, Eugene Roberts.

Stephen is survived by his children, Stephanie (Brian Heath) Mouton and Michael (Nichole) Mouton; grandchildren, Savannah and Camden McFarland, Logan and Trinity Heath, Jackson and Cadence Mouton; siblings, Shelley (Willie) Ryder, Scott Mouton, and Susan Roberts; many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

Stephen proudly served his country in the United States Marines. He was a long time resident of Palmyra. The family wishes to thank the staff at Wayne County Nursing Home for their compassionate care given to Stephen.

Family and friends may gather for visitation from 10 AM – 11 AM on Saturday ( February 14) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 123 E. Jackson St. Palmyra, NY 14522, where his funeral service will be held at 11 AM. Stephen will be laid to rest in Riverview Cemetery in the Spring.

Contributions in memory of Stephen may be directed to Wayne County Humane Society, 1475 County House Rd., Lyons, NY 14489. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com