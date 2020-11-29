Muckey, Denise A.

SODUS POINT: Died on Friday, November 27, 2020 at the age of 56. A celebration of life will be held at a future time. Denise was born on September 27, 1964 the daughter of Deward and Alice Waite Marrriott. Denise loved the farm and the animals and especially her grandkids. She loved gambling and had an ability to always find a casino somewhere. Denise is predeceased by her parents and husband Robert Muckey. She is survived by her son Adam (Andrea) Muckey; daughter Alison (Kevin) Luckenbach; longtime partner Bill Svitak; sisters Pamela Ruzzi and Stacey Marriott; brothers Jeff and Reggie Marriott; grandchildren Zander and Autumn Luckenbach nieces Amy Joseph and Amanda Murray; best friend Darlene and her children Jason Muckey, Amy Joseph, Steven and Stephanie LaPlant; nieces Ryana, Kayla and Amanda; nephews Colter, Jayden, Collin, Josh and Rylan. Online condolences @ www.rlyostfuneralhome.com