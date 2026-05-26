PALMYRA: Muckey Sr., David W.; died on Saturday, May 23, 2026 at the age of 67 with his family by his side. Family and friends are invited to call from 6-8pm on Thursday, May 28 at the Robert L. Yost Funeral Home, Inc., 123 W. Main St., Palmyra where a funeral service will be held at 10am on Friday, May 29. Burial will be in South Lyons Cemetery. Please consider donations in David’s memory to Lipson Cancer Center, 2 Coulter Rd., Clifton Springs, NY 14432.

Dave was born on April 7, 1959 in Lyons, NY the son of Daniel B. and Mary Bohner Muckey. He was a graduate of Palmyra-Macedon High School class of 1977. Dave had been a lifelong employee and retired from Garlock in Palmyra after 43 years of service. He was a member of the Assembly of God Church in Newark. Dave’s spare time often revolved around the outdoors where he enjoyed hunting, fishing, time at his camp in Canaseraga and miniature golf. He was a hobbyist wine maker and maple syrup producer and enjoyed bowling if he had to inside.

Dave is predeceased by his parents Dan and Mary Muckey and brother Robert Muckey. He is survived by his significant other Donna Pollot; daughter Amy (Corey) Joseph; sons Jason Muckey, Joshua Muckey and David Muckey Jr.; sister Mary (Paul) Moon; brother Jon Muckey; many grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren and special friend Pat O’Connor.

Online condolences @ www.rlyostfuneralhome.com