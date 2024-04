LYONS: Gehrig S. Muir, 69 April 7, 2024

A graveside service will be Friday, April 19,2024 at 1:00pm at Elmwood Cemetery, Rt 14, Lyons. Memorials to the Humane Society of Wayne County. Gehrig was born in Lyons December 5, 1954. Son of Charles and Ruth Johnson Muir. He had a long career driving truck. He was an animal lover. Survived by his son, John (Jennifer Hunt) Muir of Lyons, daughter Kimberly (Chad) Craver of Newark, sister Jennell Horton of Lyons, 5 grandchildren Erica, Sharon, Joseph, Ansley and Hailey. Arrangements - Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home