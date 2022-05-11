Muir, Kim H. (Palmer) 

LYONS: Kim H. (Palmer) Muir, 63, passed away at home on May 9, 2022 after a long illness. Friends and family are welcome to attend a graveside service at Elmwood Cemetery, Route 14 North in Lyons on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 2:00 p.m.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023 or online at diabetes.org. Kim was born to Clayton and Claudia (Burry) Palmer on January 19, 1959 and lived in Lyons most of her life. She graduated from Lyons High School and worked for 20 years for the Wayne Central School District. She and her husband of many years, Bucky Muir, enjoyed being with friends and camping.She is survived by her husband, Bucky Muir and their beloved pup, Harper, as well as two sisters, Pam (Joe) Davenport and Dawn Stiger, all of Clyde, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her father, Carlton Palmer, her mother, Claudia Burry, a brother, Floyd Palmer and an infant brother, Wesley.Arrangements are with Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home in Lyons.