Mullin, Christine (Chris) Marie

ONTARIO: Age 52, Chris Mullin, passed peacefully after a courageous battle with Breast Cancer on December 4th, 2021. Over her vibrant 52 years, Chris served as an adoring wife, loving mother, passionate Dental Hygienist, and the best friend, daughter, and sister anyone could ask for. Chris was a bright light for her loved ones and never let a day go by without sharing her joy. Though her battle may have come to an end, Chris is remembered by all as a positive, strong, and radiant warrior.

Chris leaves behind her husband Steve Mullin, daughters Allison Mullin (Greg Gosnell) and Kelsey Parker (Jon Parker), already loved grandbaby on the way, and parents Nelson and Anna (DeWind) Steurrys. Chris is also survived by her brother Jim (Christine) Steurrys, nephews, niece, and two adoring cats.

A celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family. Private burial will take place at Lake View Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please have a positive thought and do an act of kindness in memory of Chris.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com.