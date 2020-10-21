Mullin, Cindy L. (Madsen)

PALMYRA: Cindy L. Mullin (Madsen) peacefully passed away on Saturday October 17th, 2020 surrounded by her loving family at the age of 60. Cindy was born in Newark, NY on November 7th, 1959 to Ronald and Arleen Madsen. She is survived by her loving husband John T Mullin of 28 years; her two daughters, Aimee (Kenny) Miller, Stephanie (Lee) Oldfield; grandchildren, Kendall, Mason, Isaac & Lena; parents, Ron and Arleen; siblings, Randy (Terrie) Madsen, Rick (Chris) Madsen, Patty Brown, sister-in-law Michele Darbyshire Joseph; nieces & nephews, Schyler (Kyle) Gibbs, Spencer, Amanda & Tyler Madsen, Jennifer, Carrie and Melissa Jones; aunts & uncles along with many cousins & close friends such as her lifelong best friend Wanda Osmen-Boughton and members of her church family. Predeceased by grandparents, Arthur & Dorothy Madsen, Samuel & Ruth Rush; grandchild, Conrad Button; siblings, Tina Brown & Mary Jones. Cindy grew up in Palmyra and graduated from Palmyra Macedon Central and was in the Class of 1977. She had a love for playing Soccer and being with her friends. Most recently in 2017 was able to attend her 40 year high-school reunion. Cindy was a kind-hearted, intelligent, hardworking, but most of all a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt and niece who loved her family fiercely and would do anything to protect them. She loved all things fun & was determined to do her best for not only herself, but her family as well. Cindy had a passion for helping others and was a constant model of kindness, generosity, selflessness, and patience for which she’ll be remembered. One of the many ways she did that best was by being a registered nurse for many years and teaching her daughters to do the same. She first become an LPN with graduating from BOCES in 1978 and then went on to obtain her RN and graduated from CCFL in 1990. Cindy loved to spend time with her family. All 5 of her grandkids had her wrapped around their fingers and she spoiled them whether it be sweets after a band or chorus concert or during our family dinners. We were fortunate to all spend time together on our family vacations, most recently to the Outer Banks, Virginia Beach and Lake Placid we made many wonderful memories together all under one roof. Cindy loved to travel and that started at an early age when her parents took all 6 kids cross-country on camping trips. Visitation, for family and friends, will be Friday (October 30th) from 3 to 7pm at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1040 State Route 31, Macedon, NY 14502. (Per NYS regulations, all visitors are asked to wear their masks and to adhere to social distancing while visiting the funeral home). A celebration of Cindy’s life will take place on Sunday (November 1st), 1pm at Zion Episcopal Church We will also have a zoom link available upon request, please contact Rev Keisha Stokes at Zion Episcopal Church in Palmyra for the link. To leave the family an online condolence, to light a digital candle or to upload a photo, please visit Cindy’s tribute wall, www.murphyfuneralservices.com.