Mullin, Claude H. lll
WOLCOTT: After a long illness, Claude passed away surrounded by his family on March 6, 2020, he was 65 years old. Claude was predeceased by his parents, Claude H. Mullin ll and Beatrice Mullin; sister, Leta Lyons; and grandparents, George and Helen Valcore. Claude is survived by his wife of 31 years, Leeat Mullin; children, Jeffrey Mullin, Michelle Mullin, Steven Mullin, Scott Mullin, Casey (Floyd) Houghtelling, Brian (Carol) Mullin, Kelly (Juan) Otero, Amber (Josh) Spino, Christopher Mullin and Angel Mullin; siblings, Cheryl (Art) Countryman, Cindy Countryman, Charles Mullin and Carl (Kathy) Mullin; many grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Claude was a hard worker and worked for the railroad for 40 years. He loved to go camping with his family. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit Claude’s tribute wall on www.fingerlakescremationllc.com.
