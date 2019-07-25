Powered by Dark Sky
August 16th 2020, Sunday
Mullin, Dora M.

by WayneTimes.com
July 24, 2019

MARION: Entered into rest on July 24, 2019 at the age of 98. Predeceased by her husband, Robert Sr.; sons, Robert Jr. and Reginald. Survived by children, Eugene (Vicky) Mullin, Darlene (Dwaine) Denosky, Joyce (Lynn) Salisbury and Cheryl (Mark) VanderBrook; 16 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and friends. Friends and family are invited to call 1-2 PM Saturday at Stevens Funeral Home, 3896 Buffalo, St., Marion where the Funeral Service will be held 2 PM immediately following calling hours. A private interment to follow. Friends are invited to join the family at the American Legion for an ice cream social in honor of Mom at 3:15 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lifetime Care, 800 W. Miller St., Newark, NY 14513 or Wayne County Nursing Home Foundation, 1529 Nye Rd., Lyons, NY 14489. Condolences may be expressed at www.stevensfhmarion. com

Recent Obituaries

DeBruyne, David

BRIGHTON/MACEDON: Passed away August 9, 2020. Predeceased by his father Gerald. Survived by his wife Amy; son, Alex Moran; mother, Gladys DeBruyne; siblings, Timm (Sue) DeBruyne, Patti (Frank) Dunn; 3 nephews; 2 nieces and 4 great nieces. David was the owner of DeBruyne Tax and Accounting of Macedon. In lieu of flowers donations in David’s […]

Boughton, Betty

NEWARK: Betty Boughton, 84, died Wednesday (August 12, 2020) at Clifton Springs Hospital. Friends may call from 4-7 PM on Monday (Aug. 17th) at the Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller Street, Newark.  Face masks will be required. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday (Aug. […]

