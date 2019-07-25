Mullin, Dora M.

MARION: Entered into rest on July 24, 2019 at the age of 98. Predeceased by her husband, Robert Sr.; sons, Robert Jr. and Reginald. Survived by children, Eugene (Vicky) Mullin, Darlene (Dwaine) Denosky, Joyce (Lynn) Salisbury and Cheryl (Mark) VanderBrook; 16 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and friends. Friends and family are invited to call 1-2 PM Saturday at Stevens Funeral Home, 3896 Buffalo, St., Marion where the Funeral Service will be held 2 PM immediately following calling hours. A private interment to follow. Friends are invited to join the family at the American Legion for an ice cream social in honor of Mom at 3:15 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lifetime Care, 800 W. Miller St., Newark, NY 14513 or Wayne County Nursing Home Foundation, 1529 Nye Rd., Lyons, NY 14489. Condolences may be expressed at www.stevensfhmarion. com