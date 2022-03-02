Mumby, Mary Jane (Matteson)

SODUS: Age 75, February 18, 2022. Mary Jane was predeceased by son, Dale Jay DeLancey; husband, Richard Mumby; son in law, Tom Denehy; parent, Helen & Lyman Matteson; and brother, Ronny Matteson.
Mary Jane is survived by daughter, Cheryl Denehy; sons, Richard (Karol) Mumby and James (Sharee) DeLancey; grandchildren, Jessica Leisenring, Tanya Leisenring, Tommy Denehy, Marina (Alex Musolino) Mumby & great granddaughters, Aria Musolino, Ryan Mumby, Matteson (Anna) DeLancey, Anna (Justin Phinney) DeLancey; sister-in-law Linda Graffius; along with extended family and many friends.
Mary Jane had a long career at Xerox before earning a real estate license. She worked as an agent until starting her company, Realty Resource, working as a broker, all while dedicating much of her time to raising her family and supporting the community, including; Wallington Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, Friends of Sodus Community Library, Sodus Historical Society, Sodus Chamber of Commerce and Sodus Board of Assessment Review.
There will be a Celebration of Life held 11am – 1pm, Sunday, March 27, 2022 at the Wallington Fire Hall, 7863 Ridge Rd, Sodus, NY 14551; where a brief service will take place at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to the Wallington Fire Department in her memory or a charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to Norton Funeral Home, Sodus, NY. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.
WOLCOTT: Age 95, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, February 26, 2022. Carmen was born February 24th, 1927, to parents Dominick and Angela (Neri) Reppi in Salina, NY. He is predeceased by his parents and all nine of his siblings, Theresa, Mary, Angela, Rose, Samuel, Frank, James, Joseph, and Dominick; his wife of […]