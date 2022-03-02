Mumby, Mary Jane (Matteson)

SODUS: Age 75, February 18, 2022. Mary Jane was predeceased by son, Dale Jay DeLancey; husband, Richard Mumby; son in law, Tom Denehy; parent, Helen & Lyman Matteson; and brother, Ronny Matteson.

Mary Jane is survived by daughter, Cheryl Denehy; sons, Richard (Karol) Mumby and James (Sharee) DeLancey; grandchildren, Jessica Leisenring, Tanya Leisenring, Tommy Denehy, Marina (Alex Musolino) Mumby & great granddaughters, Aria Musolino, Ryan Mumby, Matteson (Anna) DeLancey, Anna (Justin Phinney) DeLancey; sister-in-law Linda Graffius; along with extended family and many friends.

Mary Jane had a long career at Xerox before earning a real estate license. She worked as an agent until starting her company, Realty Resource, working as a broker, all while dedicating much of her time to raising her family and supporting the community, including; Wallington Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, Friends of Sodus Community Library, Sodus Historical Society, Sodus Chamber of Commerce and Sodus Board of Assessment Review.

There will be a Celebration of Life held 11am – 1pm, Sunday, March 27, 2022 at the Wallington Fire Hall, 7863 Ridge Rd, Sodus, NY 14551; where a brief service will take place at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to the Wallington Fire Department in her memory or a charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to Norton Funeral Home, Sodus, NY. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.