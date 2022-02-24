Mumby, Mary Jane

SODUS: Age 75, February 18, 2022. Mary Jane was predeceased by son, Dale Jay DeLancey; husband, Richard Mumby; son in law, Tom Denehy; parent, Helen & Lyman Matteson; and brother,Ronny Matteson.
Mary Jane is survived by daughter, Cheryl Denehy; sons, Richard (Karol) Mumby and James (Sharee) DeLancey; grandchildren, Jessica Leisenring, Tanya Leisenring, Tommy Denehy, Marina (Alex Musolino) Mumby, Ryan Mumby, Matteson (Anna) DeLancey, Anna (Justin Phinney) DeLancey; great granddaughter, Aria Musolino; sister-in-law, Linda Graffius; along with extended family and many friends.
Mary Jane had a long career at Xerox before earning a real estate license. She worked as an agent until starting her company, Realty Resource, working as a broker, all while dedicating much of her time to raising her family and supporting the community, including; Wallington Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, Friends of Sodus Community Library, Sodus Historical Society, Sodus Chamber of Commerce and Sodus Board of Assessment Review.
There will be a Celebration of Life scheduled shortly. Please check website for updates. Arrangements entrusted to Norton Funeral Home, Sodus, NY. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com
NEWARK: Pamela M. Quku, age 71, passed away on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at Clifton Springs Hospital and Clinic. Pamela was born December 12, 1950 in Clifton Springs, the daughter of the late Stuart and Helen Perkins. Pam was well known within the Newark community for her sarcasm and witty sense of humor. Her most […]