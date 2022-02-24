Mumby, Mary Jane

SODUS: Age 75, February 18, 2022. Mary Jane was predeceased by son, Dale Jay DeLancey; husband, Richard Mumby; son in law, Tom Denehy; parent, Helen & Lyman Matteson; and brother,Ronny Matteson.

Mary Jane is survived by daughter, Cheryl Denehy; sons, Richard (Karol) Mumby and James (Sharee) DeLancey; grandchildren, Jessica Leisenring, Tanya Leisenring, Tommy Denehy, Marina (Alex Musolino) Mumby, Ryan Mumby, Matteson (Anna) DeLancey, Anna (Justin Phinney) DeLancey; great granddaughter, Aria Musolino; sister-in-law, Linda Graffius; along with extended family and many friends.

Mary Jane had a long career at Xerox before earning a real estate license. She worked as an agent until starting her company, Realty Resource, working as a broker, all while dedicating much of her time to raising her family and supporting the community, including; Wallington Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, Friends of Sodus Community Library, Sodus Historical Society, Sodus Chamber of Commerce and Sodus Board of Assessment Review.

There will be a Celebration of Life scheduled shortly. Please check website for updates. Arrangements entrusted to Norton Funeral Home, Sodus, NY. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com