Mundy, Theodore “Ted” Mark

LYONS: It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Theodore “Ted” Mark Mundy at the Wayne County Nursing Home on Monday December 23, 2019. He was born on June 29, 1951 in Lyons, NY and is predeceased by his parents Elwood and Helen Mundy. Ted is survived by his best friend and devoted wife Pamela Parton Mundy, his loving daughter Caitlin Mundy Bombard, grandchildren Senett and Paxton, loving stepdaughters Jennifer (Mike) Jackson, and Lindsey Roberts, brother Gerald Mundy, nephew Mark (Tammy) Mundy and family, and many other special friends and relatives. Ted spent his years dedicated to his family and was a very selfless and caring man. He will be missed by all who had the pleasure of crossing his path. The family expresses their sincere thanks to the Wayne County Nursing Home staff for providing a comforting home to Ted during the eight years he was a resident there. Many of you were a special part of his life, and we can’t say thank you enough for the compassion and care he received. Also, thank you to the Lifetime Hospice Care staff for comforting Ted during the last few weeks of his life. At the family’s request, there will be no calling hours or funeral. A celebration of Ted’s life will be held on Saturday January 18, 2020 at the Wolcott Elks Lodge from 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation. Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose, is in care of the arrangements.