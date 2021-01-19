Munger, Joyce E.

WALWORTH: Passed away on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at the age of 86. Joyce was predeceased by her husband Boyd, son Kevin, and brother Ronald Ellerstein. Survived by devoted sons Avery (Florry), Glenn, Brian (Beth) Munger; nine grandchildren; ten great grandchildren, extended family and friends. A private celebration of life service will be held with burial at Macedon Center Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Joyce may be directed to the Hildebrandt Hospice Care Center, 2652 Ridgeway Ave., Rochester, NY 14626 To leave a condolence, light a candle, or upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.
WILLIAMSON: She was born on June 24, 1923 in Ontario, NY and entered peacefully into rest on January 19, 2021 at age 97. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Mark W. Brownell and her only sibling, Dorothy Lebbert. She was the daughter of the late Carl and Mary Mephan. Ellen leaves behind her loving […]
SODUS: Born in Sodus, NY in 1942, past peacefully on January 17, 2021. Larry graduated from Sodus Central High School in 1960. He lived in San Diego, California, retired from the Navy after 33 years of service. Survived by his wife, Liz Contant, brothers, Wayne (Gi) Contant, Danny (Teresa) Contant, sister Kay (Richard) Mayo, son, […]