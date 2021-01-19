Munger, Joyce E.

WALWORTH: Passed away on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at the age of 86. Joyce was predeceased by her husband Boyd, son Kevin, and brother Ronald Ellerstein. Survived by devoted sons Avery (Florry), Glenn, Brian (Beth) Munger; nine grandchildren; ten great grandchildren, extended family and friends. A private celebration of life service will be held with burial at Macedon Center Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Joyce may be directed to the Hildebrandt Hospice Care Center, 2652 Ridgeway Ave., Rochester, NY 14626 To leave a condolence, light a candle, or upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.