Munger, Mary J.

MEXICO, NY: Mary Jean Munger (Satterlee), 77, of Mexico NY passed away after a long illness on Tuesday, January 18th, 2022. She was born May 21, 1944 and then graduated from Clyde School District in 1962. She had degrees from Auburn Community and SUNY Oswego. She taught many years at MACS and Oswego BOCES where she was a History teacher.

She enjoyed the company of her family and friends. She was an avid reader who enjoyed learning at every opportunity. Mary Jean was instrumental in chartering the Mexico Historical Society. She spent many years holding office in the Mexico Historical Society and for over 40 years was a member and officer of Oswego Festival Chorus. Mary Jean successfully produced organ concerts for 6 years at Mexico Methodist Church to fund organ repairs. She was a member of the Town of Rose, Town of Galen and Rose O’Neill historical societies.

Mary Jean was predeceased by her son Keith Munger, brother Harold P. Satterlee and parents Harold and Mary Satterlee.

Mary Jean is survived by her loving husband of 52 years James Munger of Mexico and daughter Maureen Munger (Deborah Eaton) of Kingston, NY

Funeral Services will be celebrated at 1 p.m. on Monday January 24, 2022 from Harter Funeral Home, Inc. 9 Washington Avenue, Mexico, NY. Relatives and Friends are invited to call from 11 AM to 1 P.M. at the funeral home, prior to the service. Interment will be in Huron Evergreen Cemetery Walcott, NY.

The family would like to thank McFee ambulance and Mexico Volunteer Fire Dept for their compassionate care of Mary Jean.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary Jean’s honor can be made to Palermo Methodist Church, McFee Ambulance and Mexico Volunteer Fire Department.

