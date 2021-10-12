Munger, Rodney “Red” A.

NORTH ROSE: age 87, passed away Saturday, October 09, 2021. Red was born the only son to the late Rodney E. Munger, and Pauline M. Albrecht on November 26, 1933 in North Wolcott, NY.

Red is predeceased by his loving wife of 58 years, Bertha (Smith) Munger in 2013, his sister Shirley Stubley in 1972 and his beloved dog Beanie in 2020.

Red is survived by his sons, Randy (Louis Faticone) of Rochester, Thomas (Susan) of North Rose, Grandson, Michael (Sarah) of North Rose, Granddaughter, Jacki (Jason) Garland of Wolcott, Great Grandchildren Gavin and Olivia Munger of North Rose, special nephew Rick Munger of North Rose, sisters, Wanda (Arthur) Burnett of Wolcott, Marilyn (David) Byfield of Geneva, Laverna (Walter) Dennis of Lyons, and many loved nieces, nephews, and friends.

Red was a proud Air Force veteran and served in Japan during the Korean War. Red was an over the road truck driver for 65 years, he joked, “he had backed up more miles in his life than most people had driven forward”. Red was a lifelong fan of the New York Yankees. He was a volunteer fireman for the North Rose Fire Department, and a 60 year lifetime member of the Wolcott Elks Lodge #1763. Red volunteered at the NRW Golf Range for many years and helped coach bowling through the Junior Elks Program and the NRW High School Team. In October 2017, Red was proud to be part of Honor Flight Rochester with his son Tom. Family and Friends meant most to Red. He will always be remembered as a kind generous loving man. The family would like to thank the Bilz Unit at Demay Living Center for their excellent care during Reds stay. For those wishing to make contributions in Reds name they may do so to the North

Rose Fire Department 5070 N Huron Street, North Rose, NY 14516.