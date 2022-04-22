Munson, Denise R.

MACEDON: Denise passed April 19, 2022 after a valiant battle with cancer. She is survived by her husband of 32 years, David; her children, Richard and Virginia; her parents, Daniel and Gemma Colasanti of Syracuse; her sister, Mary Pat (Timothy) Mahar of Baldwinsville; her brother, Daniel (Kimberly) Colasanti of Liverpool; a niece, nephews and many cousins.

Denise practiced matrimonial and family law for 30 years in Walworth, NY. Her favorite work was representing children as their court assigned attorney. She was an active volunteer in the community. She served as a docent at The Susan B. Anthony Museum and House in Rochester. She served on the Board of the Macedon Public Library and served several terms on the pastoral counsel of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Macedon where she also taught religion for several years and was a lector for 30 years. She will be greatly missed.

Calling hours will be 4-7 PM on Wednesday (April 27) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1040 Rte. 31, Macedon, NY. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday (April 28), 10:30 AM at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 52 W. Main St., Macedon, NY. Burial at Assumption Cemetery in Syracuse, NY will be held in the following weeks.

Donations in Denise’s memory may be made to The Susan B. Anthony Museum and House, or to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Macedon, or to St. Catherine of Sienna Catholic Church in Mendon, NY. To leave Denise’s family an online condolence, please visit her tribute wall www.murphyfuneralservices.com.