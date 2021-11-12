Muratore, Frank J. “Corky”

ONTARIO: Predeceased by parents Anthony & Emma Muratore. Survived by his loving children, Denise (Paul) Wegman, Wendy (John) Corsetti, Danielle (Casio) Muratore, and Anthony Muratore; grandchildren, Jennifer, Ashley, Taylor, Josh, and Joseph, and great grandchildren; devoted former wife, Laurie Muratore; fraternal life-long friends, Billy (Sneak) Danno and Ronnie Runzo; and many others.

Frank possessed an undeniable energy and generous heart, full of mischievousness and more reflection with time. He honorably served in the USAF and fully experienced life on his terms. Frank was an avid sportsman, from his natural athleticism and participation with many sports including baseball, tennis and bowling; an affinity for outdoor recreational activity, such as running, bicycling, boating, fishing, hiking, and hunting; years as a RCSD Coach and Athletic Director, influencing countless children, parents and staff, retiring from JMHS in 2004; to his faithful support and attendance at all of his son’s athletic practices and competitions, from youth sports to college.

Frank simply loved being a Player in the Sport of Life, and believed in the mantra, “Don’t Give Up, Don’t Ever Give Up.” Frank did just that, Frank Never Gave Up! “Cancer can take away all my physical abilities. It cannot touch MY MIND, it cannot touch MY HEART, and it cannot touch MY SOUL. And those three things are going to carry on forever.”-J Valvano ’93 ESPY Speech.

Family and friends may gather for visitation from 4-6 PM on Tuesday (November 16) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1961 Ridge Rd., Ontario, NY 14519, where his memorial service will be held at 6 PM. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.