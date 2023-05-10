Murphy, Martin J. “Marty”

E. SYRACUSE/HURON: Martin J. “Marty” Murphy died peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, May 7, 2023 at the age of 99. Marty would frequently be asked “how did a boy from Brooklyn come to live in Upstate NY” to which he chuckled and smiled, as this quiet, compassionate man had many adventures in life that led him to the CNY area that he came to love.

Upon completing his education through the Catholic Church, Marty began a career as a teacher and administrator, serving locations in Erie, Pennsylvania and Washington, DC. While in DC he enjoyed watching history being made by attending Congressional meetings and viewing the civil rights marches. His personal convictions in support of education and his warm personality helped win many friends. While working for the New York Education Department, Marty was assigned to the East Syracuse area and in 1975 met and married June Younglove Vincent, the love of his life. Marty and June enjoyed traveling for his work as well as for fun, always up for an adventure. In spite of Marty calling CNY his home he always held true to his Brooklyn roots by being a faithful Mets fan.

Marty was preceded in death by his wife, June; his sister, Margaret; and his brother, Gene. He is survived by his stepchildren, Colleen (Bruce) Milliman of North Port, FL; Bradley (Martha) Vincent of Oswego, NY and Randy (Leslie) Vincent of Denver, CO. He will be greatly missed by all.

A calling hour will be held on Wednesday, May 17 from 9:30-10:30 AM at Delaney Greabell Adydan Funeral Home, 241 Kinne Street, East Syracuse, with a 11:00 Mass at St. Matthew’s Church, East Syracuse. Graveside services will follow at the Huron Evergreen Cemetery in Huron, NY with a reception after services at 6712 Ann Lee Drive, North Rose, NY.

