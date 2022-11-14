Murphy, Patricia A. 

NEWARK: Patricia A. Murphy, 87, died on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at her home in Newark, NY.

Friends may call from 3 – 6 pm on Thursday, November 17th at Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 E. Miller St., in Newark. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 am Friday, November 18th at St. Michael Church, 401 S. Main St., Newark, NY. Burial will be in East Newark Cemetery.

For those wishing, memorials in her name may be made to St. Michael Church, 401 S. Main St., Newark, NY 14513

Patricia was born on April 22, 1935 in Newark, New York the daughter of the late Charles L. and Marie McGovern McParland. She graduated from Newark Hight School, Class of 1952 and received her Nursing degree from Finger Lakes Community College. She worked as a nurse at Newark Hospital for 17 years and followed that up with 17 years at the VA in Canandaigua.

Patricia was a communicant and former trustee at St. Michael Church. Over the years she belonged to several bridge clubs. She also enjoyed going to the Geva Theater, attending concerts. She was a member of the Newark Garden Club.

She is survived by five children Michael of Newark, Paul (Mary Fitch) of Newark, John (Shelia) of Newark, Kenneth of Connetticut, and Diane of Italy; seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents and brother, Charles “Bud” McParland; sisters Joan Kline, Mary Christler; and sons Daniel (1979) and Thomas (1992).

