Murphy, Richard “Dick”

MARION: Answered his final call on January 18, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his father, Richard B. Murphy. Survived by his mother, Muriel Murphy; siblings, John (Sue) Murphy, Darlene (Gerald) Bailey, William (Robin) Murphy, Christine (Charles) O’Neil; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, the Sauer family, brothers and sisters of the Marion and Mexico Fire Departments, and many special friends. Dick was devoted to a life of community services. He was a lifetime member of the Marion Fire Department for 50 years where he was a past chief and held all social and line offices. He was a Marion Fire Commissioner, NYS Fire Instructor, lifetime member of the State Chief’s Assoc. and an Honorary Member of the Mexico Fire Department. He was also a member of the Sons of the American Legion Post 1430 in Marion. He retired from H.M. Cross & Sons after 35 years, then assisted at Stevens Funeral Home for the last 18 years. Dick was very proud of the many recruits and firefighters that he trained and got to know throughout his years as a NYS Fire Instructor. Friends and family are invited to call Saturday, January 25,10AM-4PM at the Marion Fire Department, 3786 Mill St., Marion, NY 14505 where the funeral service will be held at 4PM immediately following calling hours. As per Dick’s wishes, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Marion Fire Department, PO Box 1. Condolences may be expressed at stevensfhmarion.com