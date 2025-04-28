Murphy, Richard Francis  "Dick"

ONTARIO: Loving husband, father and grandfather entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, April 23, 2025 at the age of 92. A life-long Ontario resident, he was born on Sunday, July 3, 1932 to the late Bernard and Louise Murphy. Dick was predeceased by his sister Helen Kossuth and brother-in-law Donald Kossuth. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Shirley A. Murphy; sons Patrick (Lorie), Timothy and James; grandchildren Brooke, Ella, John, Jarrett, Logan and Nicholas, extended family and friends.

Dick graduated from the first graduating class of Wayne Central Schools in 1950. He was a proud Army veteran having served from 1952-1954 during the Korean Conflict. He was a lifetime member of the Ontario Volunteer Fire Department, as well as the Meyers-Ingraham American Legion Post #428 of Ontario. Dick was an active member of St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish at St. Mary’s of the Lake Catholic Church. He worked diligently for the Town of Ontario Democratic Party and assisted in the establishment of the Pines of Peace Comfort Care Home. Throughout his life, Dick was an accountant and served as a Funeral Assistant with Murphy Funeral Services.

Family and friends may gather for a time of visitation on Wednesday, April 30, 2025 from 4-7PM at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1961 Ridge Road, Ontario, NY 14519. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, May 1, 2025 at 10:30 AM at St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish at St. Mary’s of the Lake Catholic Church, 5823 Walworth Road, Ontario, NY 14519. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Pines of Peace Comfort Care Home, 2378 Ridge Road, Ontario, NY 14519, in memory of Dick. Please visit his tribute wall at www.murphyfuneralservices to leave a condolence, light a candle or to upload a photo.