Murphy, Robert L

07/26/1943 – 10/20/2021

MACEDON: Robert known as Bob Murphy to many passed away on 10/20/2021 with his loving wife and children by his side. Bob owned and ran Macedon Landscaping & Wesley Corporation and rental properties. He loved his family and loved having them around. He accomplished many things in his short 78 years, his dedication to family and his work are an understatement. He loved unconditional. He thought of his employees and friends as extended family. He loved talking to his Saturday Breakfast club and his Italian brother(Pogo). He is survived by his wife Betty jean Murphy his Son Robert (Tina) Murphy Jr, his daughter Kimberly (William) Boyce, Grandchildren Melanie (Tim) Young, William (Ashley) Boyce Jr, Nicole Murphy, Robert Murphy III, Cody (Katie) Murphy, Great Grandchildren, Abbie Young, Samuel Young, Isaiah Young. He is survived by his sisters Charlotte Wells, Linda Connors, Jane Crossley (Richard). He is survived also by his brother in laws and Sister in laws Alan (Pat) Lambert, Larry (Donna) Lambert, John Lambert. Many nieces and nephews and Friends and employees

He predeceased by his parent Robert Leo & Ruby Murphy, His sister Sharon Murphy, His Brother David Murphy. His Mother and Father-in-Law Frances and Francis Lambert.

In leu of flowers

Please send donations to Palmyra Macedon Dollars for scholars

Macedon Excavating and Paving Inc Scholarship