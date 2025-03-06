What are you looking for?

Murphy Sr., Robert J. 

March 6, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

NEWARK: Entered into rest on March 4, 2025 at the age of 75. He is predeceased by his parents, Ernest and Gertrude Murphy; siblings, Charles, Mildred, Lyle, Merle, and Vernetta;. Survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Bette; children, Amanda (Hank) Dunkerson, Kelli (Paul)

Mauch, Rebecca (David) Gillentine, Robert Murphy Jr., Meaghan (Neil) Finnerty; 13 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, brother, Richard (Barb) Murphy and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Robert enjoyed collecting coins, and gardening. He was very proud of his family, loved spending time with them, and had a infectious laugh.

Friends and family are invited to a Celebration of Life, 1PM, Saturday, March 8th at the Marion American Legion, 4141 Witherden Rd., Marion, NY 14505. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the American Cancer Society, 1120 S. Goodman St., Rochester, NY

14620. Online condolences may be expressed at stevensfhmarion.com.

