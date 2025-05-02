Murphy, William "Bill" Patrick

9/28/1960-4/29/2025

Bill peacefully entered into the arms of the Lord, surrounded by love, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

He was a beloved husband, father, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, and friend. Bill was born and spent his entire life in Marion, New York.

As a 38 year employee of Ryder, Inc. Bill made many life long friendships. A dedicated public servant, Bill served as a firefighter and past chief of the Marion Fire Department for 48 years. He also volunteered with Honor Flight Rochester, giving back to those who served.

Bill had a deep passion for restoring military vehicles and loved sharing them with veterans. He cherished spending his winters in Florida and proudly became certified in scuba diving.

In honor of Bill’s generous spirit, the family kindly requests that, in lieu of flowers, a random act of kindness be performed in his memory.

A service to celebrate Bill’s life will be held on May 10th with calling hours from 2p-4p with funeral service to immediately follow at the Marion Fire Hall, 3786 Mill St Marion, NY 14505. All who knew and loved him are welcome to attend. Online condolences may be expressed at stevensfhmarion.com