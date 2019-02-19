Obituaries
Murray, Beatrice A.
MARION: Beatrice A. Murray, 79, was taken from us suddenly with her best buddy, ConJoe the dog, by her side. Beatrice is predeceased by her husband James Murray Sr., Son Carl Murray and Daughter, Frances Murray. Survived by her children, Jim Murray Jr., Donna Cody (Bill)Carol Murray (Brad), Bob Murray (Laura), and lots of grandchildren and great grandchildren. Beatrice was one of the most loving people you would ever meet. Beatrice loved her family, her country music and casino outings with her family. Per her wishes, there will be no services held. The family will have a private graveside gathering with close friends.
