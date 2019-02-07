Obituaries
Murray-Griffith, Mary
PALMYRA: Mary passed away in the Wayne County Nursing Home on Wednesday, February 6, 2019. She was born in Perry, NY on November 4, 1928 to Fred and Anna Long. Mary was predeceased by her first husband, Edward F. Murray and their son, Daniel, her sister Evangeline Murray and her son-in-law, Randy VerDow. Mary is survived by her husband, Bradley Griffith; children, Katherine (George) Cooper, Mary VerDow, Patrick (Nancy) Murray, Michael Murray and Sharon (Ray) Hall; 14 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. Mary is also survived by her cousin, Margie Robichaud and good friends, Thelma Pulcini and Delphyn McNeil. Per Mary’s wishes there will be no calling hours. A graveside service and interment will be held in the Spring. Memorials may be directed to the American Heart Association or American Diabetes Association. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.
Latest News
Curling on the Canal sweeps back into Palmyra
The ancient Scots’ game of curling sweeps back into the Port of Palmyra Marina at Division Street on the historic...
Kelley School hosts Student vs. Staff challenge
During the fun and action-packed annual Student vs. Staff Obstacle Course Challenge January 25th at Kelley School, the staff team...
This Week in High School Sports
Boys Varsity Basketball Tuesday, January 29 Wayne 81, Geneva 64 W: Logan Blankenberg 29 points, 15 rebounds, 8 assists; Nick...
Recent Obituaries
Murray-Griffith, Mary
PALMYRA: Mary passed away in the Wayne County Nursing Home on Wednesday, February 6, 2019. She was born in Perry,...
Ramos, Antonia Emilia ‘Milla’
MACEDON: Passed away on Monday, February 5, 2019, at the age of 84. Antonia was born in Yauco, Puerto Rico...
Ameele, Donald I.
MARION: Entered into rest on December 31, 2018 at the age of 89. He is predeceased by his parents, Ivan and...