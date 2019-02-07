Murray-Griffith, Mary

PALMYRA: Mary passed away in the Wayne County Nursing Home on Wednesday, February 6, 2019. She was born in Perry, NY on November 4, 1928 to Fred and Anna Long. Mary was predeceased by her first husband, Edward F. Murray and their son, Daniel, her sister Evangeline Murray and her son-in-law, Randy VerDow. Mary is survived by her husband, Bradley Griffith; children, Katherine (George) Cooper, Mary VerDow, Patrick (Nancy) Murray, Michael Murray and Sharon (Ray) Hall; 14 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. Mary is also survived by her cousin, Margie Robichaud and good friends, Thelma Pulcini and Delphyn McNeil. Per Mary’s wishes there will be no calling hours. A graveside service and interment will be held in the Spring. Memorials may be directed to the American Heart Association or American Diabetes Association. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.