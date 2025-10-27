Murray, Roy H. 

Devoted husband, father and grandfather

SAVANNAH: Roy H. Murray, 79, passed away Friday, October 24, 2025, at Newark Wayne Community Hospital.

Family and friends are invited to call on Wednesday October 29, from 12:00 PM to 2:00PM and 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Norton Funeral Home, 13081 W. Church Street, Savannah. A funeral service will follow at 6:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be Thursday, October 30 at noon at the Butler Savannah Cemetery.

Roy was born February 11, 1946, in Ogdensburg, the son of the late John and Delvina Murray. He worked at Reckio Potato Farms and Peter Hermann’s Saw Mill. Roy loved watching sports and was an accomplished ball player. He enjoyed having coffee and conversation with his friends at the 104 store.

Roy is survived by his wife Lorraine Greene; his children Brooke, Heather and Heath Greene and Lacy (Demetrio) Alvarez; grandchildren Austin Greene, Sierra El Hammani and Cheyenne and Alexis Greene and Demetrio Jr., and Liliana Alvarez; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was predeceased by several sisters and brothers.