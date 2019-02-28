Murszewski, Susan (Feedham)

SODUS: Passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday February 13, 2019 at the age of 68 years old. She had resided in Sodus, (Wayne County) NY for more than 30 years. She is survived by her brother Donald Feedham, sister Elaine Dougherty, son Kevin (Barbara) Murszewski, daughter Amanda Ellis, son Timothy (Samantha) Murszewski and daughter Candice Murszewski; grandchildren Joshua Bowman, Shyana Mcleod and Hadley Murszewski; great-grandchild Mia Bowman. She was predeceased by her husband, parents, niece and nephew. Sue was a private person and did not wish there to be any services. She will enjoy eternity at a predetermined location discussed with her children.