Murtari, Mary F. 

LYONS: Mary F. Murtari, passed away on Monday, June 26, 2023 at her home surrounded by her family after a short illness.

Friends may call on Saturday, July 1st from 11 AM – 1PM at Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St., Lyons, NY. A funeral service will follow at 1 pm at the funeral home. Burial will be in South Lyons Cemetery.

Mary was born in London, KY, on December 25, 1941 the daughter of the late Lohaman and Edna McFadden Creech. She was a graduate of N.R. Wolcott High School. Mary was an avid bowler and loved playing cards with friends. She lived for her family.

She is survived by a son John (Amy) Murtari; a daughter Laura (Rich) Swarthout; stepson Dave Caplan; six grandchildren Malary (Chris) Mehl, Frank (Alaina) Murtari, James Murtari, Collin Bowman, Madison Bowman, Megan Bowman; step grand daughter Savannah Swarthout; six great grandchildren; siblings Ray Fromsdorf, Ida Dick, Sarah (Jim) Connatser, Barb Juliano, Shirley Albritton. She was predeceased by her husband Frank and infant son Thomas in 1967.

