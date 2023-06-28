Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
June 28th 2023, Wednesday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • THU 29
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 30
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 1
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 2
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 3
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 4
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Murtari, Mary F. 

by WayneTimes.com
June 28, 2023

LYONS: Mary F. Murtari, passed away on Monday, June 26, 2023 at her home surrounded by her family after a short illness. 

Friends may call on Saturday, July 1st  from 11 AM – 1PM  at Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St., Lyons, NY. A funeral service will follow at 1 pm  at the funeral home. Burial will be in South Lyons Cemetery.  

Mary was born in London, KY, on December 25, 1941 the daughter of the late Lohaman and Edna McFadden Creech.  She was a graduate of N.R. Wolcott High School. Mary was an avid bowler and loved playing cards with friends. She lived for her family.  

 She is survived by a son  John (Amy) Murtari; a daughter Laura (Rich) Swarthout; stepson Dave Caplan; six grandchildren Malary (Chris) Mehl, Frank (Alaina) Murtari, James Murtari, Collin Bowman, Madison Bowman, Megan Bowman; step grand daughter Savannah Swarthout; six great grandchildren; siblings Ray Fromsdorf, Ida Dick, Sarah (Jim) Connatser, Barb Juliano, Shirley Albritton. She was predeceased by her husband Frank and infant son Thomas in 1967.

www.keysorfuneralhomes.com

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Murtari, Mary F. 

LYONS: Mary F. Murtari, passed away on Monday, June 26, 2023 at her home surrounded by her family after a short illness.  Friends may call on Saturday, July 1st  from 11 AM – 1PM  at Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St., Lyons, NY. A funeral service will follow at 1 pm  at the funeral home. […]

Read More
LaPatra, Kevin S. 

FORT LAUDERDALE FL/ WOLCOTT: Kevin LaPatra, 61, passed away unexpectedly on May 10, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He is predeceased by his father, Gene W. LaPatra. Survived by his mother Penelope C. Carr, daughter Kelly Sue (Puiu) Guta, son Christopher (Luana) LaPatra, sister Samantha (John) LaPatra, brother Tony (Jodi) LaPatra, Aunt Lorraine (Sis) Stanton, […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square