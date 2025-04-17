What are you looking for?

Obituaries

Muscarella, Russell

April 17, 2025
NEWARK: Russell Muscarella, 69. Russell was born on September 14, 1955 and passed away on April 12, 2025 with devoted staff by his side. Russell had a huge personality! He loved music especially older country, celebrating holidays, clicky pens, root-beer floats, crime shows, going on long adventures on nice days and a fish fry on Fridays. Russell was one of a kind and will be truly missed by many! Calling hours will be held 11a-1p at Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home in Newark, NY with burial to follow at 1:30pm at Elmwood Cemetery in Lyons NY.

