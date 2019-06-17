Muschick, Anni I. 

MARION: Peacefully entered into rest on June 16, 2019 at age 81. Predeceased by her husband: Willi Muschick. Anni loved being outdoors and tending to her gardens. She enjoyed her family especially her grandchildren. Survived by her loving children: Haidrun (Barry DiBernardo) Muschick, Michael (Kendra) Muschick, and Andrea (Charles) Almy; grandchildren: Cristi and Gabriella DiBernardo, and Lucas Almy; sister in law: Anni Muschick Irmer; brother in law: Max (Kathy) Albertson; many extended family members and friends. Calling hours will be held on (Thursday) June 20, 2019 from 5p-7p at Young Funeral Home, Williamson, NY. Private burial in Lake View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in loving memory of Anni to the Marion Fire Department: 3786 Mill Street, Marion, NY 14505. Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.