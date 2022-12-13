Musson, Sharon

MACEDON: Our dear mother Sharon sadly passed away on December 11, 2022 at the age of 87. Sharon was predeceased by her husband Russell E. Musson and is survived by her children Michael N. Reese(Linda), Mark A. Reese(Marguerite), Robin M. Parmelee(Stephen), many grandchildren and great grandchildren; sister Marilyn Lootens and many nieces and nephews.

Sharon spent many of her years raising her family and working at the Avon Flea Market, which she shared with her husband Russell. She was a collector of many things of which she treasured. Her favorite pastimes were doing puzzles and going to Goodwill with friends. Anyone who knew Sharon, knew she was a kind and sweet woman. She was a wonderful mother who was always there for us. She also had many friends and was a well-loved member of the community in Macedon, New York. She will be deeply missed.

Family and friends may gather for a time of visitation, on Wednesday December 21, 2022, from 4-7PM at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1040 State Route 31, Macedon, NY 14502. To leave a condolence, light a candle, or upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.