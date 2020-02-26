Naeye, Donald P. 

MARION, NY: Donald “Don” P. Naeye, 86, died Monday, February 24, 2020. He lived in Marion all of his life. Don graduated from Marion Central in 1952 and Alfred State in 1954. After graduation from Alfred, he started working at the Marion Canning Company, which his father, Peter, founded. Don took over the Management of Marion Canning until it merged in 1970 with Seneca Foods. He worked for many years in management positions at Seneca Foods. Don bought an Apple farm to work on in his spare time, and B & D Farms was started. Upon leaving Seneca Foods, he became a full time Apple farmer. He served in many organizations and held several leadership roles including the Marion Central School District Board, the Marion Town Board, the Newark-Wayne Community Hospital Board, Young President’s Organization and the local Rotary club. He was a member of the United Church of Marion. Don was the son of the late Peter and Gertrude Naeye, and is survived by his wife and sweetheart of 65 years, Barbara Naeye; his daughters, Jacqueline Dawson, Jean Brooks, Joan (David) Fisher, Judy (Jay)Bonnet. He was “papa” to 9 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. His grandchildren include Mitchell, Martin and Sara (Furnish) Dawson; Allan, Aaron and Amber Brooks; Steven and Amy (LaDow) Fisher and Sammy Bonnet. He was predeceased by his brother, Dr. Richard Naeye. A memorial service will be held on Saturday February 29, 2020 at the United Church of Marion at 2:30, with reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made for local Alzheimer’s Research efforts to the Forget-Me-Not Fund and mailed to AD-CARE, 435 E. Henrietta Road, Rochester, NY 14620. Condolences maybe expressed at stevensfhmarion.com