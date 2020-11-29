Naeye Josephine R. (Gagliano)

PALMYRA: After a year’s long battle with lung cancer, Josie passed on Thanksgiving Day, November 26, 2020 at age 80. She was predeceased by her husband Kenneth Naeye; Parents Joe and Margaret Gagliano; and siblings, Chris Gagliano, Rose Gagliano and Sam Gagliano. Josie is survived by her son, Dan (Michelle) Naeye; beloved grandchildren, Tayler, Alex, and Jordan Naeye; loving companion, Mike Valvano and his caring family; her siblings, brother Tom (Sue) Gagliano; sister Anna (Al) Santillo; sister in laws Lorraine (Naeye) MacAdam and Antoinette Gagliano,and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins; godson Michael Chmielewski, goddaughter Andrea(Santillo) Fragnito and many dear life-long friends. Josie was a devout wife, supportive and caring mother and mother in law, a proud grandmother (“Nonnie”), loving companion and compassionate person who deeply cherished all her close friends. Josie grew up in Walworth (Gananda) in a cobblestone home the family lovingly called “The Farm” and attended Pal-Mac schools where she graduated in 1959. Josie, with husband Ken, lived 20 years in Palmyra, NY on Meadow Drive with amazing families whom she made lifelong friendships and memories with. She worked for VanParys Associates in Palmyra for 36 years where she met and worked with many wonderful people she held dear her whole life. Josie moved to Sodus Point in the early 80’s with husband Ken where they spent many great years in their house by the lake, a place she truly loved. While in Sodus Point she met many wonderful people there whom she adored and shared many happy memories. After retiring from VanParys Associates, Josie and Ken spent a few short years in Rotunda West, Florida until losing Ken to his own battle with cancer in 2006. Josie returned to Palmyra and spent her remaining years with beloved companion Mike and his wonderful family who cared for her and whom she loved.Josie enjoyed reading, going for walks, spending time with her friends over coffee or breakfast, and visiting with her large family. She adored watching her son, grandchildren, and great nieces/nephews in sports and other school activities over the years. Josie was devoted to her faith and enjoyed serving her community and church. Josie always found peace by the lake and will be returned there to spend the rest of her days.Josie will be greatly missed and remembered by all the lives she touched, and may her spirit live on in all of us forever. A memorial mass for Josie will be determined at a later date and time. Contributions in Josie’s memory may be directed to St. Anne’s Church, www.drexelparish.org or The Palmyra Community Center, 424 Stafford St., Palmyra, NY 14522.