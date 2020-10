SODUS POINT: Joseph E. Nagel, age 60, passed away on May 26th in his home. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Lakeview Shelter Pavilion in Webster Park on July 17th, 2020 from 3pm until 8pm. Service begins at 4pm by the lake. Joe was born in Ontario, NY to James and Agnes Nagel on July 17th, 1959. He was a skilled carpenter, mechanic and craftsman. He was an avid fisherman, lover of flowers, dirt bike enthusiast and member of the Wayne County Motorcycle Club. Joe is survived by his children Andrew, Amanda, Shawn and their families.