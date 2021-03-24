Nary, Carole Jolley

NEWARK: Carole Nary, age 78, died Thursday (March 18, 2021) at Rochester General Hospital.

Friends may call from 4 to 6 PM on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at the Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller Street, Newark. Funeral service will be at 10 AM on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at the First United Methodist Church, South Main Street, Newark. Burial will be in Newark Cemetery.

Memorials, in her name, may be made to the First United Church, PO Box 189, Newark, New York 14513 or to Laurel House Comfort Care, 224 Fair Street, New York 14513.

Carole was born January 18, 1943 in Rochester, the daughter of the late Vincent and Christine Filkins Jolley. She was a graduate of the University of Rochester where she had earned her Masters Degree in elementary education. Carole had taught in Newark and retired from Geneva Elementary School in 1998. She was a lifetime member of the Newark First United Methodist Church where she served on many committees, member of the Women’s Group, the Parish Staff Committee, and was a member of their bell ringers group. Carole was known as a doer and always on the go. She had been the Volunteer Coordinator at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital, was President of the Hospital Auxiliary. She was a member of Newark Rotary Club, the Newark Garden Club, the Tuesday Club and active with the formation and fund raising of the Laurel House Comfort Care.

She is survived by her daughter Lara (Andrew) Orechovesky of Quarryville, Pa., a step-son John (Jackie) Nary of Fl.; grandchildren Jessica and Tyler Nary; Brittney, Tara and Andee Orechovesky; two great grand children. Carole was predeceased by her husband Robert in 2005 and a half sister Martha Pulver.

