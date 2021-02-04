Nash, Patricia Beal

PALMYRA: Died on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at the age of 98. Please join the family at 10am on Saturday, February 13 in Palmyra Village Cemetery for graveside committal prayers. A memorial service may be held at a future date. Memorials in Pat’s memory may be directed to the Palmyra Community Library (formerly King’s Daughters), 402 E. Main St., Palmyra, NY 14522. Pat was born on August 31, 1922 in Palmyra, NY the daughter of Corwin and Elizabith Orlopp Beal. She was a graduate of Palmyra Union High School. A lifelong resident of Palmyra, Pat was a member and elder of Western Presbyterian Church and had been very active with the church Women’s Association. She served as the Director of King’s Daughters Free Library for over 22 years. Pat was a supporter and active member of the Palmyra Historical Society and the Wayne County Historical Society as well as the Greater Rochester Calligraphy Association. Patricia is predeceased by her husband Arthur E. Nash; brother Jeremiah and sister-in-law Beverly Beal. She is survived by her sons Barry (Denise) Nash and Michael (Janet) Nash; grandchildren Collin (Meagan) Nash and Ryan Nash; great-granddaughter Holland Rose Nash and nephew Bruce Beal. Online condolences @ www.rlyostfuneralhome.com