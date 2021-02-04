Nash, Patricia Beal

PALMYRA: Died on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at the age of 98. Please join the family at 10am on Saturday, February 13 in Palmyra Village Cemetery for graveside committal prayers. A memorial service may be held at a future date. Memorials in Pat’s memory may be directed to the Palmyra Community Library (formerly King’s Daughters), 402 E. Main St., Palmyra, NY 14522. Pat was born on August 31, 1922 in Palmyra, NY the daughter of Corwin and Elizabith Orlopp Beal. She was a graduate of Palmyra Union High School. A lifelong resident of Palmyra, Pat was a member and elder of Western Presbyterian Church and had been very active with the church Women’s Association. She served as the Director of King’s Daughters Free Library for over 22 years. Pat was a supporter and active member of the Palmyra Historical Society and the Wayne County Historical Society as well as the Greater Rochester Calligraphy Association. Patricia is predeceased by her husband Arthur E. Nash; brother Jeremiah and sister-in-law Beverly Beal. She is survived by her sons Barry (Denise) Nash and Michael (Janet) Nash; grandchildren Collin (Meagan) Nash and Ryan Nash; great-granddaughter Holland Rose Nash and nephew Bruce Beal. Online condolences @ www.rlyostfuneralhome.com
PALMYRA: Noelle passed away peacefully with her family by her side after a fierce fight of 10 years against cancer on February 3, 2021 at age 65. She was born in Rochester, NY to Joseph and Alice Black (deceased). Noelle was also predeceased by her mother-in-law, Frances Henning. Noelle was a strong, kind-hearted woman filled […]
WILLIAMSON: Passed away unexpectedly on January 13, 2021 at the age of 68. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. John retired from the postal service of Rochester, NY. He loved to fish and take nature walks. He also enjoyed working with and educating others about all sorts of reptiles with […]