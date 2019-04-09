Natale, Donald K.

Sept. 8, 1959 – April 4, 2019COLORADO: Donald K. Natale passed away April 4, 2019 at Applewood Living Center in Longmont, CO. He was 59 years old. Donald was born on September 8, 1959 in Rochester, NY. He was the son of Philip and Penelope (Nichols) Natale. He graduated from Pittsford Sutherland (NY) High School and spent his youth in the service industry including a long tenure at his family’s restaurant, Penelope’s, in Newark, NY. At various times in his life, Donald lived in Texas, Florida, and Nevada. In 2007 he moved to Longmont, Colorado until he passed away. He had a passion for gardening and watching sports. Donald was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his brothers James Natale of Newark, NY, Philip (Katie) Natale of Fort Worth, TX and Anthony (Chrisie) Natale of Newark, NY; and his loving nieces and nephews. Family services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Michaels Church in Newark, NY. Cremation entrusted to Ahlberg Funeral Chapel and Crematory. Visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.