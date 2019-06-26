Obituaries
Natale, Philip J.
NEWARK: A Mass of Christian Burial for Phil, who died on January 12th, will be celebrated at 10 AM on Wednesday (July 3rd) at St. Michael Church, South Main Street, Newark. Burial will follow in East Newark Cemetery with military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions, in his name, may be made to St. Michael Church, 401 South Main Street, Newark, New York 14513 or another charity of your choice. www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com
Celso, Mark T.
NEWARK: Mark T. Celso, 63, died on Sunday (June 23, 2019) at the Laurel House Comfort Care Home in Newark...
Boeye, Shirley Ann
LYONS: Formerly of Marion, NY Shirley passed away on May 31, 2019 at age 84. She was born in Newark,...